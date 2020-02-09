The baccoo speaks

Another murder will occur east of the capital. This too will result from another drunken brawl. It will be a case of an argument about whose wife is playing the crowd.

People in the vicinity will do nothing to stop the brawl and the subsequent killing.

**

It is never pleasant when a crowd catches a burglar. This will be the case when a man tries to enter a home. The household will raise an alarm and the neighbours will respond.

The intruder would be severely beaten before the police arrive.

**

Guyana is land of many waters so there is always a drowning. A swimming outing will end in disaster when a young man will simply disappear.

His body will be found shortly after. Initially foul play would be suspected.