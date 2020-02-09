New slaughtering facility for New Amsterdam

A new slaughtering facility is to be constructed in New Amsterdam as the Mayor and Town Council of New Amsterdam led by acting Mayor Wainwright Mc Intosh ramps up preparation for improving the municipality.

The council is taking a more hands on approach in its effort to deal with issues affecting residents and business people in the town.

A meeting was held with butchers of the New Amsterdam market in the Council Chambers. Facilitating the meeting was Councillor and Chairman of Sanitation Committee, Keith Mayers. Also in attendance were representatives of the Guyana Police Force and Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA).

Mayers shared a detailed plan for the construction of a shedded slaughter pole at Lot 31 Mudflat, Stanleytown, oblique to ” Old Smokey’. Construction is to commence soon.

Health Inspector, Mr Akloo Ramshud, said that the decision is aimed at ensuring that the quality of meat is safe and wholesome for consumption.

Those in attendance expressed delight and satisfaction in the initiative. They plan to work with the council for the benefit of the town.

Mayor Mc Intosh along with Councillors Olga Stephens and Patricia Lynch , Town Clerk Sharon Alexander and Heads of Department, in response to concerns from a businessman who plies his trade along the Matthew Allen Road, met with Stelling Road vendors.

During the meeting the vendors ventilated several issues relating to the effects of promoted shows, in close proximity to their respective businesses. They stated that they are usually deprived of their customers, resulting in the loss of income.

They have agreed on a compromise, which will be further ventilated with the Town Council and promoters. However, some have not agreed to a compromise, but suggested that the shows be held elsewhere due to the unkempt state of the area after an event.

It was noted, however, that no more than 10 shows are held during the year.

Town Clerk Alexander also noted that the Council does not garner any revenue from the complaining vendors.

Following lively discussions it was decided that the matter be discussed further with the promoters.