Vehicle driven by ex Chief of Staff kills former National cyclist Jude Bentley

…breathalyzer test shows driver way over prescribed limit

What started as a routine training exercise ended in tragedy after national cyclist, Jude Bentley, was killed yesterday morning on the Rupert Craig Highway. The accident occurred in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy.

His death left a bitter taste in the mouths of many Guyanese outside of the cycling fraternity who idolized the sportsman, described as a national inspiration to the mass. Messages of condolence have been pouring out in the thousands as many apart of his cycling team process the news of his death.

According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the tragic accident occurred at around 5:00am.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene of the accident, Bentley’s mangled body was removed but other cyclists were still present, and reeling from shock.

Jude was struck by a black Land Cruiser with Rear Admiral (ret’d) and Former Chief of Staff Gary Best at the wheel. Reports indicate that Best and Bentley were heading in the eastern direction when the former slammed into the cyclist, taking down a utility pole located on a median at the same time.

Traffic Chief Linden Isles disclosed that Best was arrested at the scene and two breathalyzer tests were administered. Both tests revealed that the former Chief of Staff was way above the legally prescribed alcohol limit.

Best was taken into custody and charges are expected to be laid soon.

A sad day for cyclists

The mood was somber at the 33 Robb Street, Bourda, home of the dead cyclist. Supporters, family members and the youths he inspired crowded at his store to offer their condolences, crying that justice will be served.

His wife, Fauna McWatt, wept bitterly as she recounted the last few moments with her husband. The woman told Kaieteur News that she received a phone call and got the devastating news; her husband was struck by a speeding car while training.

“The person on the other end said, Jude got hit down and they think he’s dead…So I rushed out to the scene and I was met with his body, lying in a pool of blood, his ankle was visibly broken, his upper body was mangled, his helmet was broken, his bike was destroyed…parts scattered some feet away from where his body was.”

The grieving woman stated that eyewitnesses at the scene disclosed to her that Jude was struck, his body then dragged a few feet by the vehicle before it came to a halt. According to her, the driver was still on the scene when she got there.

“The man was still there. I tried talking to him to find out what happened but he seemed disoriented. And then persons told me that he was drunk…but I couldn’t get any information…What I know is that Jude’s death has hit us really hard…He has left an entire community to mourn.”

Fauna McWatt shared with Kaieteur News that Jude touched many lives and his death left many cyclists in shock.

“Jude touched many lives. He was the small man but a man of the people…We had to pick up a bunch of kids from the scene who were there crying, some fainting because they couldn’t handle it…This hit them so hard, you can’t imagine the impact he had on these young kids. He represented strength, unity…”

The woman stressed that the family is hoping that Jude gets the justice he deserves since several allegations have been floating around citing her husband as being in the wrong.

“Other persons around have been saying that the driver told police that Jude did not have any reflectors or anything on his bike but we have photographic evidence of the parts that were hit off from Jude’s vehicle…his light was on the road, his reflector, everything, he was someone who advocated for road safety, always…he own this shop and gives away lights to make sure that people have lights on their bikes..”

Fauna maintained that the cycling fraternity and other family members believe that Guyana’s active justice system would not fail a well respected man of the soil. Bentley would have celebrated his 42nd birthday this month. He leaves to mourn his wife, his son and other family members.