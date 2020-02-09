‘Jubilee Jazz’ at NCC for 50th Republic Anniversary – Int’l artists to headline performances

On February 20, next, the stage of the National Cultural Centre (NCC) will come alive with a great mixture of international and Guyanese artists in celebration of Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary.

The event is produced by GEMS Theatre Productions and Dream Team Productions in collaboration with the Government of Guyana.

Just out from the Naniki Music Festival in Barbados and heading to Suriname after their Guyana performance, is headline performers, Canadian ‘Shuffle Demons’, appearing for the first time in Guyana with support from Canada Fund for the Arts.

The Shuffle Demons are a high-energy Canadian band that blends virtuosic jazz and funk playing with eye-catching costumes and over the top stage antics to produce an incredible show.

A hit at festivals all over the world, the Shuffle Demons are a crowd pleasing, full-on musical group that backs up wild stage antics with phenomenal playing by some of Canada’s most talented musicians.

The Shuffle Demons first broke onto the Canadian music scene in 1984 with an electrifying musical fusion, highly visually entertaining, funny, and best of all, can really PLAY. All their eye catching, crowd-

pleasing stunts are backed up by incredibly solid musicianship and real groundbreaking playing.

The band has toured extensively in Europe and around the world. It has played at the Molde, Oslo, Stockholm, Lund, Pori, Birmingham, London, Edinburgh, Montreal and North Sea Jazz festivals, Jazz a Vienne, Outside In Jazz Festival, the Yokohama Jazz Promenade (Japan’s biggest Jazz Fest), on the Barenaked Ladies Ships and Dip Cruise, at the Bangkok International Festival of Music and Dance, at the Taranaki Arts Fest and the Dubbo Jazz Fest in New Zealand and Australia, the Jarasum Jazz Festival in South Korea, the Zacatecas Cultural Festival in Mexico, the Beijing Jazz Festival, in India, the USA, Cuba and all across Canada.

Over a 28-year span the Shuffle Demons have released eight CDs, two hit videos, won several music awards, done numerous TV and radio appearances and had 20 cross Canada tours, five US tours, 16 European tours, a tour of India, a tour of China, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico and Cuba,

They played on big festival stages, theatres and clubs.

The Shuffle Demons released six albums and seven videos in their 23 year career. They played thousands of shows at every major jazz and folk festival in Canada during 20 Canadian tours.

Also, they toured Europe 15 times playing from Estonia to Italy, from the Netherlands to Norway, from Switzerland to Sweden, from Germany to Belgium.

And all the while they kept audiences excited, dancing and smiling as they built up a solid fan base that to this day will never forget the music and the antics…stopping traffic with the famous ‘SpadinaBus’ walk around, playing a Mingus tune and really meaning it, thrashing around the stage in crazy interpretive dance and delivering the classic poem ‘What do you Want.’

Other entertaining features will include Ruth Osmon-Rose, who is a Trinidad-based Guyanese singer, songwriter and flautist. She will be accompanied by Trinidad’s ‘LOVE WARRIORS’.

Also, Courtney Fadlin, an internationally renowned Guyanese-American saxophonist, known for his signature style and silky-smooth delivery will be among the lineup. Sean Bhola and Wendell Bunbury will complete the performance team.

JUBILEE JAZZ, according to the production company, starts at 20.00 hours (8.00p.m) on Thursday February 20, 2020. Tickets are: $6,000; $5,000 and $3,000 are now on sale at the NCC.