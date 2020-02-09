GIVE US A FAIR DEAL OR LEAVE!

Kaieteur News has been in the forefront of exposing the scandalous oil contract signed between the Government of Guyana and Esso Exploration and Production (Guyana), CNNOC Nexen and Hess. Within these pages, we continue to facilitate public discussion, of the oil contract.

The agreement represents a sell-out of the birthright of Guyanese. It is despicable and scornful. The single digit royalty is an insulting act of charity, reminiscent of colonial exploitation.

The public was kept in the dark about this agreement and since it has been made public, it is being rammed down their throats. In effect, the people are being told, including by their government, “to take it or leave it – the terms are non-renegotiable.”

This contract has no place as an official contract. It is a dishonorable deed which stinks to the heavens and leaves Guyana smeared and putrid. The contract smacks of imprudence, stupidity and an overpowering lack of sensibility and integrity.

We take offence that the oil companies could dare to assume that we are so limited and so desperate that we will claw for and cling to any raveling thrown disdainfully our way.

We are outraged that while the oil companies capitalize on our resources, the people, instead of receiving a bonanza, are left holding a bag of ruptured and weakened dreams.

This is highly unacceptable and damnable… and we damn it; we will continue to damn it without fail, without pause, without fear. We will not remain quiet and contented with this agreement, not now, not tomorrow, not ever. Not at 2%, not at any number that is of single digits; not at anything less than a ten percent royalty.

Genuine partners operate in good faith with a view to a fair deal for all. 10% is the not the best deal in the world but it would be an encouraging recommencement, if only to make right what started out as an imbalanced negotiation.

Anything less than 10% is highway robbery. 10% is what we believe is fair and just. There can be no quibbling over this. Already there has been too much hedging. It is time to discard this darned, insulting and detestable agreement and return to the drawing board.

It is that or leave. Leave our oil and leave us alone. We have managed before. We will manage. We will not grovel. We say 10%. It is this way or no way at all. And that is final and unalterable.