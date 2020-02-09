GCCI hosts oil-metering seminar for oil sector

Latest update February 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) partnered with Haimo Technologies Group Corp to host a seminar on “Metering in the Oil and Gas Industry” on February 7, 2020.
The introductory seminar served the purpose of raising awareness on metering technology for the oil and gas industry.
The seminar, which was facilitated by Daniel Sequeira, Director-Americas for the Haimo Technologies Group Corp., was attended by stakeholders from the GCCI, the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the University of Guyana, Faculty of Technology.
Mr. Sequeira, an oil and gas professional with over 30 years of experience in business development and operations management, explained the importance of flow meters in oil and gas operations.
Oil and gas metering informs operators, investors and other relevant stakeholders of actual production rates and allows reservoir engineers to predict well depletion and better control long term production rates. Hydrocarbon metering is carried out using specialized and high-precision equipment to ensure accuracy.
Mr. Sequeira noted that Haimo Technologies Corp. provides multiphase metering products and multiphase well testing services which allow clients to better execute their strategy of production optimization and reservoir management.
The GCCI regularly hosts seminars and workshops to provide timely information on topics to help local businesses succeed in today’s business environment. Topics range from marketing and finance to best practices for the oil and gas industry.

