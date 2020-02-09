Latest update February 9th, 2020 12:59 AM

Exxon deceive Guyana and we leaders confuse

Feb 09, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Who de hell does sell a property without checking de VALUE? Some people does seek two and three different opinion.
Some does advertise and sell to de highest buyer.
A foreign media agency, known to investigate corrupt oil contracts and deals around the world, come to Guyana and looked at our oil deal.
Wha dem find in de deal shock every Guyanese!
This media agency tell Guyana, “Don’t eff-up de deal with ExxonMobil; just let Exxon give Guyana wha it deserves!”
Dem seh that deal between Guyana and Exxon get sign either when dem was drunk in a rum shop or somebody pass a bribe because dem can’t understand anybody who will sign a deal without knowing de value of the item.
Fuh example. Yuh live in Georgetown and yuh brother dead and lef a big property in Berbice fuh you.
You gun sign a contract to sell it without knowing the true value? Nah! Nah!
Wouldn’t you contact the real estate people to find out wha is the best price you can get for de property? YES! YES!
If de real estate people tell you to wait till next week so they can give you a proper value, would you sell de property before getting that value you asked for from the real estate agents? Nah! Nah!
Well Guyana, according to dem foreign people report, tha is wha Trotman do with de Exxon oil contract. He did ask for expert advice and the people tell him to wait a bit, but he didn’t wait.
He went ahead and sign off the contract without knowing the value of Lisa 2. Wha get dem boys vex is Exxon crookishness. Dem know wha dem find in Lisa 2 but dem didn’t tell dotish Trotman till after he sign. And is not long after. Dem tell him de day after he sign.
That signature he put on that Lisa 2 contract wid Exxon cause Guyana to lose over US$55 billion, according to de calculations by de farrin report.
Why would Gov’t or anybody sign away de country’s biggest assets, oil, without knowing its true value or worth?
That is wha got dem boys baffle.
Talk half and think about that, GUYANA!

More in this category

Features/Columnists

