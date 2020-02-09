Births at hospitals ` GPHC 25% by C-sections, private hospitals double

Amid growing concerns over the operations of private hospitals, there are figures available now that is throwing a little more light.

According to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), a quarter of all the mothers who delivered babies over the last three years had caesarian operations (C-section)

In comparison, according to initial indications from private hospitals, more than 50 percent of all births, shockingly, are via C-sections.

The story would lend credence to the growing claims that private hospitals are deliberately pushing mothers to take the C-sections, which is about six times more costly than natural births.

A natural birth at a private hospital is about $70,000 provided there are no complications.

A C-section could cost around $350,000.

The figures from GPHC have been released at a time when several complaints have been made to Kaieteur News, about the operations of private hospitals and a number of doctors.

From operations not needed, to tests that were unnecessary, the story that is coming out paints a picture of private hospitals which are operating at a level where profits came first.

The Medical Council of Guyana has been contacted and according to Chairman, Dr. Navindranauth Rambarran, they have been following the reports in the press.

He said, last week, that as a regulator, the council will soon be issuing a statement.

With regards to the private hospitals, at least one of them has said through its public relations firm that it will not be making comments at this time.

Another one that has been implicated has not said anything also.

At least one hospital and a doctor are facing a lawsuit. Geoffrey and Jean Sankies, the siblings of renowned pioneering engineer, Melvyn Sankies, have filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against Medical Arts Centre of Thomas Street, Georgetown, and well-known surgeon, Dr. Sheik Amir, over the death of their brother. Melvyn Sankies had undergone a surgery at the institution in 2011. The matter is now engaging the courts.

With regards to the births, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GPHC, Brigadier (Ret’d) George Lewis, disclosed last week that in 2017 there were 6,164 deliveries of which 4,746 were normal ones. The number of C-sections was 1,418 while the number of natural deaths was 15.

In 2018, the deliveries were 6,189 with 4,811 of the babies coming though natural birth. The number of C-sections was 1,378.

Last year, the number of births at the GPHC did not vary much. There were 6,277 deliveries with 4,636 through normal means. The number of C-sections was 1,641.

According to the official, the majority of births were for mothers who joined the clinic and were being monitored by GPHC’s doctors.

There were significant cases of referrals from outlying areas too.

Meanwhile, sources at two private hospitals admitted that from their observation, about half of the pregnant mothers end up taking C-sections.

“We can’t say if the operations were needed. It is the doctor who makes that call. We can’t question the doctor. What I can say is that more than half of them women who give birth, are through Caesarian operations,” one worker said.

For years now, there have been a growing number of complaints about the attitude of doctors.

There was little information coming out whether doctors were being sanctioned.

Whether it is for a simple cough or something else, patients are told to do blood tests and the works.

In fact, one particular case has raised alarm about mal-practice cases.

In 2014, Edward Subryan, 74, was admitted to a private hospital in the city. He had no internal bleeding.

A colonoscopy conducted on the Enterprise, East Coast Demerara man went horribly wrong with the colon of Subryan being punctured.

It was not repaired properly and Subryan died days later.

A post mortem found fecal matter and pus in the chest area, and evidence of sepsis.

Subryan died on February 1st, 2014 with the family later filing a complaint to the Medical Council.

The then chair, Dr. Vivienne Mitchell, in her report, was scathing in her criticisms of the private hospital and two doctors.

The doctors not only did not meet the standards of being doctors, but did not exercise care and should have seen the warning signs that Subryan had suffered complications.

The Medical Council then recommended the two doctors be sanctioned and that together with the private hospital, negotiate a private settlement with Subryan’s relatives.

Dr. Mitchell left the country soon after to work in Jamaica.

There are a number of other cases of alleged mal-practice being handled by the Medical Council, which as regulator overlooks the operations of physicians.

Dr. Mitchell in her report recommended periodical visits by the Ministry of Health to all medical institutions to ensure that standards are met.

She also called for periodic refresher exams to keep physicians on their toes.

One private hospital is facing a lawsuit after a pediatrician recently, suddenly ordered x-rays for two children he has been treating for years.

In under five minutes, he was able to determine that the children had severe cases of scoliosis (curved spine).

The x-rays came back negative.

The mother has indicated that a lawsuit will be filed in coming days for damages and a public apology.