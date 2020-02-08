Tucville Secondary win NSC Al Sport Volleyball tourney

Latest update February 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Tucville Secondary won the NSC AL Sport & Tour Promotions Sponsored Inaugural “Hit It For 50” School Girls Volleyball one day programme

The winners receiving a trophy from NSC staff Veronica Haynes after the action.

Organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe.
In the Finals, Tucville beat Goed Fortuin Secondary 50-38. The 3rd place game saw Charlestown Government Secondary edging Queenstown Secondary 50-49.
On the Road to the final – Goed Fortuin, 50 points beat Charlestown with 14 and Tucville with 50 overcame Queenstown 38.
Another programme will be organised shortly.

