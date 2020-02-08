Trophy Stall/UCCA U-19 50 overs Scottsburg United take on No. 73 Young Warriors in today’s final

Scottsburg United and No. 73 Young Warriors will clash in the final of the second edition of the Trophy Stall and Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Under-19 Inter Club 50 overs tournament following semi final wins.

No. 73 Young Warriors got the better of No. 72 Cut and Load by 27 runs in a close encounter in their game played at the No. 72 Cut and Load Ground. Young Warriors batted first and fought their way to 109 all out in 29 overs. Victory Latchman top scored with 34, while Nirdat Singh made 16.

Bowling for Cut and Load, Seeraj Chatterpaul led the way with four wickets, Charran Singh took three and Mukesh Edwards, two. In reply, No. 72 Cut and Load were cut down for 72 in 18.5 overs with Salim Somdat contributing 27.

Bowling for Young Warriors, off-spinner Rawle Jabbar grabbed 5-20 and leg-spinner Salim Khan, 5-24. In the other game, Scottsburg United defeated No. 73 Mandir by four wickets at the Scottsburg Ground.

No. 73 Mandir batted first and was dismissed for 92 in 14 overs with Andrew Tahal 33 and Inderpaul Singh 21 the top scorers. Bowling for Scotsburg United, Joel Dhanraj and Aktar Nohar picked up four wickets each.

Scotsburgh United in reply reached 93-6 with all-rounder Joel Dhanraj making 21, Brandon Nandalall 20 and S. Blair 18. Tahal picked up two wickets bowling for No. 73 Mandir. The final is set for today at the Crabwood Creek Ground.