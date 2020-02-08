Three hospitalised after East Bank accident

Three persons are now hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), after being involved in a head on collision on the East Bank Public Road.

The accident occurred Thursday around 18:30hrs in the vicinity of Industrial Site, Ruimveldt, Greater Georgetown.

The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Mark Ramnauth of Lot 48 Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara (WBD); 23-year-old Tomika Harry of Lot 50, Stanleytown, WBD; and 24-year-old Shawn Harris of Lot 5 Supply Village, East Bank Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the accident, both motorcyclists were heading in a southerly direction on the East Bank Public Road when the accident occurred.

According to sources, while traversing the public road, Mr. Harris tried to overtake Mr. Ramnauth however, while trying to do such he lost control of his motorcycle and ended up slamming into the side of Ramnauth’s motorcycle.

Due to the sudden collision, Ramnauth was thrown from his motorcycle along with his pillion rider.

Shortly after the accident, an ambulance was called to the scene. However, it was only able to transferred Harry and Harris to the hospital. Ramnauth had to wait until the ambulance returned to the accident scene, before he can be taken to the hospital.

While Harris and Ramnauth are responding to treatment, Harry, who sustained the most injuries is said to be fallen in and out of consciousness.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.