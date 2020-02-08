Several police recruits fail drug test – allegedly ingested ‘ganja cakes’ prior to visiting night club

Latest update February 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
Several police recruits are reportedly under investigation after they allegedly tested positive for marijuana.
The users are said to include about eight female recruits and one male. They were reportedly tested at the Police Forensic Laboratory, located at CID Headquarters.
The incident reportedly occurred last week Saturday.
According to reports, the recruits had planned to visit a night club on the East Coast of Demerara.
The females reportedly told investigators that a male recruit, who has also tested positive, gave them the ganja-laced ‘cakes’ some hours before they were to have visited the club.
However, the plan went awry when all the ranks overslept.
Senior police ranks reportedly noticed their drugged state the following day and the recruits were all marched to the police laboratory, and subjected to testing.
All of them reportedly failed the drug test. It is unclear whether the ranks are under close arrest.
