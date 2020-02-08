New champs to be crowned tonight in Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ C/ship

A new champion will be crowned this evening as Swag Entertainment battle Quiet Storm in the finale of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship at the Christianburg Hard-court.

Related

Tournament heavyweight, Swag Entertainment, have lived up to their potential by securing their second ever appearance in the finale. With impressive numbers on their side, the aforementioned unit will start the match as the firm favourite.Offensively, Swag Entertainment have tallied a tournament leading eight goals in three matches. The quartet of Clive Nobrega, Deon Charter, Kwesi Quintin and Kendolph Lewis has been responsible for their scoring prowess, which has provided wins against Amelia’s Ward Russians, Presidential and Barsenal.Defensively, Swag Entertainment have conceded two goals, one apiece in the earlier quarterfinal and semifinal round. On the other hand, relative newcomer and first time finalist Quiet Storm have exceeded all expectations in their quest for the coveted title.Their place in the championship round was achieved following wins over Silver Bullets and Retrieve Unknown, with the team earning a bye from the quarterfinal section.According to the numbers, Quiet Storm possess the best defensive end in the event as they are yet to concede a goal during regulation.However, Quiet Storm have struggled on the offensive end, following scoreless outcomes in their campaign. Both of their aforementioned wins occurred from the penalty mark.According to a pre-match statement from tournament coordinator Rawle Gittens, “All systems are in place for an exciting night of action which will bring the curtains down on the Linden zone. At the end of the night we will crown a first time champion, an event which has occurred rather frequently and which indicates the competitive nature of the competition. The final is expected to be highly competitive putting two teams with different styles against each other. Once again we would like to thank the fans and the players for their continued support and commitment to the brand.”Prior to the finale, the third place playoff between Silver Bullets and Amelia’s Ward Russians will occur. Similarly the final of the Guinness Plate Championship will also be staged.Winner of the event will pocket $400,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the second place side will pocket $150,000 and the respective accolade.Similarly, the third and fourth place teams will receive $100,000 and $75,000 respectively and a trophy. Meanwhile the winner of the Guinness Plate Championship will pocket $60,000.