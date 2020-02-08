Latest update February 8th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New champs to be crowned tonight in Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ C/ship

Feb 08, 2020 Sports 0

A new champion will be crowned this evening as Swag Entertainment battle Quiet Storm in the finale of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship at the Christianburg Hard-court.

Part of the semi-final action between Silver Bullets and Quiet Storm [yellow] in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship at the Christianburg Hard-court.

Tournament heavyweight, Swag Entertainment, have lived up to their potential by securing their second ever appearance in the finale. With impressive numbers on their side, the aforementioned unit will start the match as the firm favourite.
Offensively, Swag Entertainment have tallied a tournament leading eight goals in three matches. The quartet of Clive Nobrega, Deon Charter, Kwesi Quintin and Kendolph Lewis has been responsible for their scoring prowess, which has provided wins against Amelia’s Ward Russians, Presidential and Barsenal.
Defensively, Swag Entertainment have conceded two goals, one apiece in the earlier quarterfinal and semifinal round. On the other hand, relative newcomer and first time finalist Quiet Storm have exceeded all expectations in their quest for the coveted title.
Their place in the championship round was achieved following wins over Silver Bullets and Retrieve Unknown, with the team earning a bye from the quarterfinal section.
According to the numbers, Quiet Storm possess the best defensive end in the event as they are yet to concede a goal during regulation.
However, Quiet Storm have struggled on the offensive end, following scoreless outcomes in their campaign. Both of their aforementioned wins occurred from the penalty mark.
According to a pre-match statement from tournament coordinator Rawle Gittens, “All systems are in place for an exciting night of action which will bring the curtains down on the Linden zone. At the end of the night we will crown a first time champion, an event which has occurred rather frequently and which indicates the competitive nature of the competition. The final is expected to be highly competitive putting two teams with different styles against each other. Once again we would like to thank the fans and the players for their continued support and commitment to the brand.”
Prior to the finale, the third place playoff between Silver Bullets and Amelia’s Ward Russians will occur. Similarly the final of the Guinness Plate Championship will also be staged.
Winner of the event will pocket $400,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the second place side will pocket $150,000 and the respective accolade.
Similarly, the third and fourth place teams will receive $100,000 and $75,000 respectively and a trophy. Meanwhile the winner of the Guinness Plate Championship will pocket $60,000.

More in this category

Sports

Tucville Secondary win NSC Al Sport Volleyball tourney

Tucville Secondary win NSC Al Sport Volleyball tourney

Feb 08, 2020

Tucville Secondary won the NSC AL Sport & Tour Promotions Sponsored Inaugural “Hit It For 50” School Girls Volleyball one day programme Organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe. In the...
Read More
Trophy Stall/UCCA U-19 50 overs Scottsburg United take on No. 73 Young Warriors in today’s final

Trophy Stall/UCCA U-19 50 overs Scottsburg United...

Feb 08, 2020

New champs to be crowned tonight in Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ C/ship

New champs to be crowned tonight in Linden...

Feb 08, 2020

Minister George Norton visits combined national teams

Minister George Norton visits combined national...

Feb 08, 2020

LGC bestows honorary membership to Mexican Ambassador Jose Omar Hurtado Contreras

LGC bestows honorary membership to Mexican...

Feb 08, 2020

Kingston stun Sparta Boss in Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal

Kingston stun Sparta Boss in Magnum Tonic Wine...

Feb 08, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • MY BLOOD BOILS

    My blood boiled with fury when I saw that video yesterday of a schoolgirl being robbed while on her way to school. I feel... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019