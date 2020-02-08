New champs to be crowned tonight in Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ C/ship

Latest update February 8th, 2020 12:59 AM
A new champion will be crowned this evening as Swag Entertainment battle Quiet Storm in the finale of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship at the Christianburg Hard-court.Tournament heavyweight, Swag Entertainment, have lived up to their potential by securing their second ever appearance in the finale. With impressive numbers on their side, the aforementioned unit will start the match as the firm favourite.
Feb 08, 2020Tucville Secondary won the NSC AL Sport & Tour Promotions Sponsored Inaugural “Hit It For 50” School Girls Volleyball one day programme Organised by Sports Officer A. Munroe. In the...
Feb 08, 2020
Feb 08, 2020
Feb 08, 2020
Feb 08, 2020
Feb 08, 2020
Except for Basil Williams and Vincent Alexander, I don’t know the current PNC leadership. Basil and I were students/contemporaries... more
My blood boiled with fury when I saw that video yesterday of a schoolgirl being robbed while on her way to school. I feel... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If ever there was a time in global politics when governments did not indulge in deliberately and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]