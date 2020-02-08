Nandlall claims Govt. wants to postpone elections; Attorney General says far from truth

Yesterday morning, former Attorney General and PPP-aligned lawyer, Anil Nandlall, posted a video on his Facebook page speaking to a reporter. The occasion was soon after the Court of Appeal on February 6, concluded hearing arguments in a challenge by the Attorney General Basil Williams to overturn a High Court decision which blocks the removal of persons from the National Register of Registrants Database (NRRDB).

This is what Nandlall had to say: “We have a strange state of affairs where the Attorney General [Basil Williams] and Keith Lowenfield [Chief Elections Officer] and GECOM lawyers are arguing essentially that the [ Official List of Electors] is bad and therefore the elections should be postponed until a new and credible list is ironed out.”

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, made it clear that this statement couldn’t be further from the truth. It underscores the desperation of Nandlall and his party as the country heads into elections.

Williams assures, “The Government of Guyana led by President David Arthur Granger has repeatedly committed to ensuring free, fair and transparent elections. Besides, the Coalition, APNU+AFC has launched a most spirited and dynamic campaign, inspiring thousands across the country and is confident of a resounding victory come March 2, 2020.”

In a statement issued yesterday, Williams pointed out that during the court hearing Nandlall attempted to make similar statements purporting that he was calling for the postponement of elections and had to be corrected by Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards.

In a missive to the media, Nandlall said that during the court hearing Williams explained in “very clear language” that he is challenging the High Court’s order with the intention of the Court of Appeal issuing an order for the postponement of elections and to order a new National Register of Registrants be compiled by a House to House Registration process.

Nandlall further said that Williams’s aim is to exclude all persons not resident in Guyana from voting as he contends Article 159 of the Constitution is wrong in that it ought to have included residency in Guyana as a qualification, for registration. He said that the Attorney General is relying on an amendment to the Constitution passed in 1991.

According to Nandlall, “Williams has further argued that the current List of Electors and the National Register [of Registrants] are both unlawful and unconstitutional, in so far as, they contain the names of persons not resident in Guyana. He argued that in 1990, the Elections were postponed for two years so that a proper List of Electors could have been compiled.”

“He [Williams] wants the Court of Appeal to order similarly. Keith Lowenfield, the Chief Elections Officer, who is responsible for the compilation of the List of Electors and as National Registration Officer, is responsible for the National Register. He is saying to the Guyana Electorate that the list is valid and that we are going to Elections in March. His lawyer is arguing in support of Mr. Basil Williams.”

“GECOM, who is also saying the same thing as Lowenfield, is represented by Stanley Marcus, S.C. Mr. Marcus is also supporting the position of the Attorney General.

“It is to be noted that GECOM is an independent constitutional body, but yet, finds itself supporting the Attorney General in every aspect in this case, since in the High Court.”

The Attorney General made it clear that Nandlall and the PPP have a history of disrespecting the courts and its officers when decisions do not go in their favour. He urged the nation to be on guard as it is clear Nandlall is preparing the ‘wicket’ to launch one of those assaults on the judiciary if the court does not rule in his favour on Monday.

Nandlall reminded, “[President] Granger and his government and GECOM and the Chief Elections Officer are all telling the Guyanese public and the world that the country is going to Elections on March 2, but secretly, they have their lawyers arguing in the Court of Appeal to postpone these elections. What an honest and decent bunch!”