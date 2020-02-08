Miner remanded for gambling death

Days after 28-year-old Raymond Leitch, a miner of 2022 Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was allegedly killed by another miner during a gambling dispute, the suspect has since been charged and remanded to prison for the murder of the Lindener.

The defendant, Seon David, 31, of 49 North Haslington, East Coast Demerara, yesterday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, when the murder charge was read to him.

David was not require to plea to the indictable charge which alleges that on February 3, 2020, at Quartz Stone Backdam, Cuyuni River, he murdered Leitch.

Attorney-at-law Trenton Lake is currently representing David. The lawyer asked the court for full disclosure at the next hearing of the matter.

However, the police prosecutor told the court that the file is still incomplete and that an additional two weeks will be needed to complete the file.

After listening to the prosecutor and the lawyer, Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant to prison until February 26, 2020, and the matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

According to reports, both David and the decease are shop owners and their shops are located some distance away from each other in Quartz Stone Backdam. On the day in question, the two men were engaged in a heated gambling session when an argument ensued between them over the payment of winnings earned during the game.

That argument quickly escalated into a fight. They were then separated and sent back to their shops. However, the two men continued to argue with each other when David pulled out his work-issued 9mm Taurus pistol and shot Leitch to his chest.

Workers in the area summoned a helicopter to transport Leitch to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead. David was later arrested placed in custody and later charged for killing Leitch.