Local Government workshop held in New Amsterdam

The Ministry of Communities along with the Caribbean Development Bank along and The Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business held a workshop in capacity building for Local Government reform.

Acting Mayor Wainwright McIntosh in white shirt and others at the session

The workshop was held on Friday, at the Municipal Chambers in New Amsterdam.
The Caribbean Development Bank has injected US$216,000 in the four-phased initiative, which will conclude with a strategic plan for the Ministry of Communities and the Guyana Association for Municipalities (GAM).
Acting Mayor Wainwright McIntosh, Town Clerk Sharon Alexander, and Councillors Kirk Fraser and Olga Stephen along with Head of Departments participated in the activity. Representatives of other municipalities of Lethem, Bartica, Linden, and Georgetown also participated in the activity.
During the sessions, the participants looked at and assessed the structures, policies, procedures in an effort to identify the gaps within the Municipalities.
Ms. Patricia Bradshaw of the Trinidad and Tobago based Business School, noted that this, fourth and final mission is as a result of the vision of the Government, which is to allow all municipalities to manage their respective businesses.

