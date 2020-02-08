JetBlue, Eastern Airlines closer to Guyana flights

Two US airlines are closer to lending more seats, and bringing down air fares on the New York to Guyana route.

According to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), a team from JetBlue Airways Corporation (JetBlue) met with the Director General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, A.A and his team on January 28, 2020 to discuss JetBlue’s application for commencement of non-stop scheduled air services on the JFK-GEO-JFK route from April 2, 2020.

JetBlue’s team was led by Adam Schless, Director, Aircraft Transactions and International Counsel who shared the airline’s long term vision and plans for the Guyana market.

JetBlue proposed to operate daily flights using a new Airbus A321-271NX aircraft with seating capacity for 200 passengers.

The scope of JetBlue’s application is covered under Article 3 – Authorization of the ‘open-skies’ Air Transport Agreement between the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Government of the United States of America.

GCAA yesterday disclosed that it is conducting safety, security and economic fitness assessment on JetBlue to ensure that the airline meets the regulatory requirements of the authority.

The application process is in its advanced stages and will likely be concluded within the next three weeks.

JetBlue is an American air carrier with its main operating base in New York. The airline operates flights to over 100 cities within and outside of the United States including several Caribbean countries such as Jamaica, Barbados, Grenada, and St. Lucia.

Meanwhile, Eastern Airlines LLC is finalising arrangements with Government to commence non-stop flights on March 5, 2020.

A team from Eastern Airlines, which morphed from the troubled Dynamic Airline, met with the Director General on Monday to discuss final regulatory requirements, as the airline prepares to launch its non-stop scheduled air services on the JFK-GEO-JFK route from March 5, 2020.

Eastern proposed initially to operate two weekly flights– on Thursdays and Sundays– using Boeing B767-200 and Boeing 767-300 aircraft with seating capacity of 236 and 280 passengers respectively.

Eastern Airlines has concluded its security and economic fitness assessment. It is in the final stages of its safety assessment with the GCAA.

Eastern Airlines is finalising arrangements with a commercial bank in Guyana to lodge the required bonds with the Guyana Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure before commencing operations.

Guyana has been struggling over the years with the New York flights. Tens of thousands of Guyanese live in North America. Ticket prices return sometimes hover between US$1,500 and $2,000.

Recently, to add to Caribbean Airlines, American Airlines also came on the New York route.

With two other airlines now, passengers are hoping for the prices to go down and stay down.

A return ticket can be had now for less than US$600 return on American Airlines.