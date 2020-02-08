Five cats drink out de milk at Eve Leary

Old people got a saying dat people must not put cat to watch man milk. Guyana doing just dat. It got nuff cat and all of dem looking fuh milk. Dem have one set of cats at Eve Leary. Soulja Bai buy cars fuh dem; he buy motorbike fuh dem; he try to give dem everything but a cat is always a cat.

When de head of de SWAT get ketch fetching rum, de first thing de big Chief do was to send him on Administrative Leave. Then there was de case of de Crime Chief. People accuse him of collecting money from criminals in Berbice and sharing phone number wid dem, de big Chief send him on Administrative Leave.

Dem boys remember when anodda big one get accuse of sexual misconduct. A woman walk off de road and seh how dis cat sexually assault her; de people in charge send de man on Administrative Leave. Since a cat step outta line is Administrative Leave.

Some of dem does come back pon de job when de powers think dat people forget. De SWAT man only get dismissed because people see him pon de job and mek a noise. De one who people seh had a close link wid dem criminals meet de age of retirement. Dat is how he never come back.

De sex man still deh pon Administrative Leave.

Now dem have anodda scandal. A quiet cat hold a man wid a submachine pistol and nuff ammunition. Dem boys believe de man was going to fight a war. Dis was in September.

January come and de man ain’t get charge. When dem boys find out, somebody tek $10 million fuh drop de charge. De money had to buss up wid five cats and dat is wha cause de trouble. And de five is people who does investigate de crime.

Now dem boys want fuh know who gon investigate since all de investigators tek a bribe.

Dem boys hear how de case ain’t going nowhere because things reach as far as de DPP who order de cats to give back de outside people de licensed weapon but dem can hold on to de submachine pistol and de ammunition.

Dem boys want fuh know if some of de money reach till there.

Talk half and try get rid of dem cats.