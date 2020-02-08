Farmer, labourer remanded for alleged cattle thief’s murder

Two villagers of Number 65 Village Upper Corentyne, Berbice, were yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of a suspected cattle thief, whom they allegedly riddled with bullets in the Number 67 backdam.

Gobin Balram, 60, a farmer and Jerry Pirtam, 25, a labourer, both appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, when the indictable charge was read to them.

Balram and Pirtam were not required to plead to the charge, which alleges that on January 30, 2020, at Number 67 Village, they murdered Parmanand Lakram, called “Bachan”.

Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendants to prison until February 25, 2020, and the matter was transferred to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.It was reported that Lakram and three cattle rearers went to the backdam to untie two unbranded cows that were grazing in the area.According to information, they were approached by the two defendants who were armed with guns. Balram and Pirtam allegedly pumped several bullets to Lakram’s head and about his body just after he reportedly recognised their faces, while the other two men hid in the bushes.

After the two suspects made good their escape, the two men that accompanied Lakram to the backdam came out from the bushes and saw Lakram lying in a pool of blood. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched, Pirtam and Balram were subsequently arrested and charged.