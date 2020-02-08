Biker succumbs to injuries after Dennis Street accident

An ‘A’ Field Sophia resident succumbed to his injuries, Thursday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), after an accident in the vicinity of Dennis Street, Sophia.

Relatives have identified the victim as 23-year-old Daniel Brutus, of Lot 4 ‘A’ Field Sophia. The other victim, Ricardo Fordyce, is hospitalised at the city hospital.

Kaieteur News understands that at the time of the accident, Brutus who was riding a black CG motorcycle made a sharp turn off Sherriff Street and onto Dennis Street.

However, at the said time, Fordyce was heading out of Dennis Street and onto Sherriff Street. The bikers subsequently collided with each other.

According to sources, after the collision Mr. Brutus was flung some distance from the accident scene and landed on a piece of wood which had several nails on it. As a result, he sustained several punctures to the back of his head.

Mr. Fordyce also sustained injuries. However, he is responding to treatments at the city hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.