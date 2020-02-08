Ballot papers arrive… Disciplined Services to vote on February 21

The Disciplined Services are set to vote in another two weeks, on February 21. The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed that ballot papers for the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections have arrived in the country.

The shipment of the papers from Canada came in just after 6am yesterday on board of a wide-body Atlas Air plane.

They were taken to the Kingston offices of the Elections Commission under heavy police watch.

Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, disclosed that the 10,000-plus ballots will be extracted in preparation for the voting by the Disciplined Services, which include the army, police and prison service.

Additional ballots will be prepared for the overseas missions.

On March 2, GECOM will be making available some 2,500 polling stations across the country.

A total of 11 parties are participating in what has been described as one of the most critical of elections in Guyana’s history.

Nine political parties will be contesting the general and regional elections, while two will be seeking support at the regional level only.

The next government will be tasked with managing the country’s windfall from what is considered one of the biggest oil finds in years.

Oil production started in December 2019.