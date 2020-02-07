Latest update February 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Two in court over car crash

Feb 07, 2020

Two men were on Wednesday hauled before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty after they were charged for wounding each other over payment for a crashed car.
The defendants, Miguel Wilkinson, 26, and Leon Grumble, 33, both appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where they each denied being guilty of the wounding charge.
Wilkinson pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleges that on January 31, 2020, at Fort Street, Kingston, Georgetown, with intent to maim disable, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Grumble.
And Grumble denied the charge which stated that on January 31, 2020, at Fort Street, Kingston, he unlawfully and maliciously wounding Wilkinson.
Police prosecutor Delon Sullivan highlighted that the defendants are known to each other and that the problem started over payment for a crashed car. Grumble had crashed Wilkinson’s car and there was an agreement for compensation.
According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, Grumble was on his motorbike when he rode past Wilkinson’s Car Wash.
The court heard that Wilkinson told Grumble that he would ‘deal with you when you pass back”. When Grumble passed back, however, he (Grumble) armed himself with a stick which he used to lash Wilkinson several times.
Wilkinson then armed himself with a scissors which he used to stab Grumble to his chest. Grumble was rushed the hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, the matter was reported.
An investigation was launched and both Wilkinson and Grumble were later arrested and charged for the offences.
After listening to the facts of the charge, Principal Magistrate McGusty granted Wilkinson bail in the sum of $100,000, and Grumble was placed on $20,000 bail. Both matters were adjourned to February 26.

