Two Guyanese students in Wuhan being assisted by Chinese govt.

Feb 07, 2020

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Ciu Jianchun, yesterday met with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings to discuss enhancement of bilateral cooperation and the current outbreak of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Minister Karen Cummings with Chinese ambassador, Ciu Jianchun yesterday.

Hundreds of persons are dead, with several countries blocking direct flights with China, where the virus is said to have spread from.
Several cities in China have been closed off, leaving millions unable to travel.
The virus spread has brought in the World Health Organisation which issued warnings in recent days.
Guyana has stepped up monitoring at its port of entries, requiring even ships now to send advance lists of its crew members. There has officially been no recorded case of the coronavirus.
“The Foreign Minister lauded the Government of China for the work being done to contain the further spread of the coronavirus. Guyana hoped to implement a similar model,” Minister Cummings noted. Ambassador Jianchun then informed Minister Cummings that two Guyanese students in Wuhan were receiving assistance from the Government of China.
Further, they discussed increased people to people interactions at both the government and private sector levels.
“Dr. Cummings also used the opportunity to update the Chinese Ambassador on Guyana’s Decade of Development: 2020-2029, specifically as it related to economic growth, infrastructural development, healthcare and education.”
Guyana and China established diplomatic relations on June 27, 1972, and continue to maintain a vibrant programme of cooperation.

