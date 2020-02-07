Trophy Stall Doubles Tournament Leyland Leacock & Jordan Beaton win Men’s title

The annual Trophy Stall Doubles tournament which climaxed on Wednesday evening last at the Le Resouvenir Tennis Court, East Coast of Demerara, saw Leyland Leacock/Jordan Beaton beating Sandeep Chand/Andre Lopes in a riveting three-set battle with lasted for almost two hours.

Leacock, one of three Coaches participating in the final, copped his second title after winning the Men’s Over-35 title over the weekend. His younger partner, Beaton played a well calculated game and hit some powerhouse shots which kept their experienced opponents at bay, especially in the first set.

The match was tied at 2-2 before Leacock/Beaton secured a break which they consolidated into a 4-2 lead. Chand/Lopes broke serve to come within 4-3 and 40-0 before losing the next 4 points to surrender the game and eventually the set, 6-3.

The second set also proved to be a close encounter, with Lopes/Chand switching up tactics and the pace of the game. The pair forced a third set after securing a break at 4-4 after which Chand served out the set at love to win 6-4.

The super tiebreak decider was an up and down affair with Chand/Lopes riding the momentum to go ahead 4-1 before the score tied up at 6 all. Good serving by Leacock and a perfectly placed lob shot by Beaton then allowed the eventual winners to take the title 10-6. The tournament began last Saturday, continued on Sunday and concluded on Wednesday (Sean Devers)

Final results are as follows:

Men’s Doubles – Winners: Leyland Leacock / Jordan Beaton; Runners-up: Andre Lopes / Sandeep Chand.

Mixed Doubles – Winners: Ronald Murray / Fiona Bushell; Runners-up: Kristian Jeffrey / Nicolette Fernandes.

Men’s 35 Doubles – Winners: Leyland Leacock / Ronald Murray; Runners-up: Andre Lopes / Sandeep Chand.