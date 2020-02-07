Latest update February 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Trophy Stall Doubles Tournament Leyland Leacock & Jordan Beaton win Men’s title

Feb 07, 2020

The annual Trophy Stall Doubles tournament which climaxed on Wednesday evening last at the Le Resouvenir Tennis Court, East Coast of Demerara, saw Leyland Leacock/Jordan Beaton beating Sandeep Chand/Andre Lopes in a riveting three-set battle with lasted for almost two hours.

Men’s Doubles champions, Leyland Leacock (left) Jordan Beaton.

Leacock, one of three Coaches participating in the final, copped his second title after winning the Men’s Over-35 title over the weekend. His younger partner, Beaton played a well calculated game and hit some powerhouse shots which kept their experienced opponents at bay, especially in the first set.
The match was tied at 2-2 before Leacock/Beaton secured a break which they consolidated into a 4-2 lead. Chand/Lopes broke serve to come within 4-3 and 40-0 before losing the next 4 points to surrender the game and eventually the set, 6-3.
The second set also proved to be a close encounter, with Lopes/Chand switching up tactics and the pace of the game. The pair forced a third set after securing a break at 4-4 after which Chand served out the set at love to win 6-4.
The super tiebreak decider was an up and down affair with Chand/Lopes riding the momentum to go ahead 4-1 before the score tied up at 6 all. Good serving by Leacock and a perfectly placed lob shot by Beaton then allowed the eventual winners to take the title 10-6. The tournament began last Saturday, continued on Sunday and concluded on Wednesday (Sean Devers)
Final results are as follows:
Men’s Doubles – Winners: Leyland Leacock / Jordan Beaton; Runners-up: Andre Lopes / Sandeep Chand.
Mixed Doubles – Winners: Ronald Murray / Fiona Bushell; Runners-up: Kristian Jeffrey / Nicolette Fernandes.
Men’s 35 Doubles – Winners: Leyland Leacock / Ronald Murray; Runners-up: Andre Lopes / Sandeep Chand.

