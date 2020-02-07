Standoff escalates at Rusal – Workers chase Phillips, Edghill; defy armed police, re-block Berbice River

Rusal workers re-blocked the Berbice River on Wednesday night with Kwakwani residents coming out in numbers yesterday to lend support.

Hours later, they chased Prime Ministerial candidate of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and former Junior Finance Minister, Juan Edghill, from the ‘Waterfront’ area.

The ongoing labour situation, which started to escalate Wednesday night, saw armed police yesterday in that Region 10 area, but residents came out refusing to allow police to unblock the river.

There were photos of Rusal workers standing their ground blocking the police from using boats to remove the barriers.

The blocking of the river over a week ago came after Bauxite Company of Guyana/Rusal sent home workers claiming that it has little fuel left, because it has not been approved for duty free concessions by the Guyana Revenue Authority.

The authority denied that this was so.

Rusal, however, sent home more workers – more than 300 of them – and reportedly said it has withdrawn its expatriates from the country.

For several days now, Rusal has been unable to move out its bauxite from the Kurubuka mine area, to Aroaima, where the barges are waiting to take it to Berbice River mouth area for shipment out of Guyana. This is because of the barrier.

According to staffers who are holed up at the Kwakwani waterfront area, guarding the barriers, police arrived on Wednesday evening and removed the ropes and containers across the Berbice River. Hours later, residents and workers replaced the barriers.

Yesterday, the police returned, this time heavily-armed.

“The residents came out and there was some pushing, but they are standing their ground; nobody is moving,” a representative of the workers told Kaieteur News.

The residents and workers, a number of whom were sent home, refused to leave the area.

In the afternoon, Phillips and Edghill arrived at the waterfront area. They were immediately surrounded with workers telling them to “rollout” (get out).

The two PPP/C officials left. They were reportedly in the Aroaima area earlier on the campaign trail.

This week, the Labour Department said it is investigating the status of local workers’ severance at Rusal.

Following the recent termination of some 326 Guyanese workers by the BCGI/Rusal, the government said it continues to meet with its executives to determine the way forward.

On Wednesday, the Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle and Consultant to the Labour Department, Francis Carryl, engaged General Secretary of the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union, Lincoln Lewis, as well as representatives of the Rusal.

According to Ogle, the discussion held at the Minister’s office focused primarily on the reemployment of the laid-off workers and whether they were paid their severance among other entitlements.

“We were advised that all outstanding benefits were paid over to the workers,” Ogle revealed to media operatives. He said this includes one month’s notice, all severance wages and annual leave.

“They are to submit to us the breakdown so that we can calculate and confirm that the terminal benefits are accurate,” the senior Labour Officer emphasised.

Rusal has been here over a decade, taking over the Aroaima operations before opening the Kurubuka mine area.

Employing more than 300 workers, the company ran afoul of the labour laws, according to the union, by sacking more than 50 employees in 2009. That matter was never resolved.

The blocking of the Berbice River happened last year for a month, after several workers were also fired for demanding better conditions. Work resumed after two ministers visited the area.

Rusal is under fire for not declaring any profits but continuously shipping out bauxite.

It has reportedly received billions in tax concessions, including on fuel and equipment.

Recently, the Guyana Revenue Authority blocked the company from shipping out its trucks and equipment.