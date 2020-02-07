Latest update February 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Soulja Bai silent bout de oil deal

Feb 07, 2020

Soulja Bai really silent when it come to this report by Global Witness. This watchdog group mek some serious allegations. De only thing de writers ain’t do is to seh de main players like Trotman tek bribe or do something wrong.
But that is like dem old people who does seh dem ain’t calling name but if de cap fit, draw de string. Everything look like if Soulja Bai people rush to sign de deal wid Exxon although de oil block had more oil than a mango tree wid ripe mango.
Dem boys see de report which seh that Trotman seek advice from anodda company and he get de advice but before he coulda read de thing he run and sign. That is why people want Soulja Bai to explain wha happen.
Jagdeo prappa cuss Soulja Bai. Yesterday he seh how de man only deh in office fuh lift up babies and cut ribbon. He want de man to talk bout oil. He seh Soulja Bai should call a press conference. If he don’t know de answers to certain questions he can walk wid people who know de answers.
He can walk wid a whole team and when certain questions ask he just got to tun to dem to answer. If dem can’t answer then he know that dem ain’t doing dem wuk or somebody paying dem to do something else.
Jagdeo also claim that Soulja Bai got he priority mix up. Some farrin company accuse him of refusing to mek de oil deal wid Stabroek a priority. Dem want to seh that Soulja Bai don’t care bout de oil wealth. And people believe.
Dem boys hear nuff talk bout de oil. Dem hear how Trotman get special treatment when he go to sign de deal wid Exxon. He travel first class, he eat all kind of fancy food. Nobody ain’t mention if Exxon give him a skirt pun de side.
Jagdeo reading de Waterfalls paper every day. This was a paper he seh he never even look at. Now he praising de paper. He even calling dem boys to tell dem that he want to give de Waterfalls boss man a big hug and probably a kiss (pun he cheek).
Talk half and open Soulja Bai mouth.

