Slow recovery for lecturer doused with hot oil by wife

Latest update February 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Thirty-eight year-old New Amsterdam Technical Institute lecturer Devon Thomas, who last Thursday was doused with hot oil by his angry wife, is still hospitalised.
When this publication made contact with the burn victim, he explained that he is recovering slowly, but is thankful to be alive following the harrowing ordeal.
“I hope they find her and lock her up; she is the devil”, he said.
The attacker, his wife Sandy Thomas, is still on the run since the incident, but the victim is hoping that she is not only caught, but is made to face the full penalty for her actions that have left him with scars for life.Prior reports had detailed that the couple had been married for four years, but Sandy Thomas had an extra-marital affair with her husband’s best friend. Devon Thomas however found out what his wife was doing, and his retaliation was to file for a divorce.
He subsequently asked the woman to leave their home since he no longer wanted her there, but this did not sit well with her, and so she allegedly waited for the opportunity to injure Thomas.
She heated oil in a frying pan while Thomas was taking a bath and waited for him to leave the bathroom. She then splashed the hot oil about his body when he exited. The woman then made good her escape and has since gone into hiding. Thomas, who was in agonizing pain, was subsequently rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital.
