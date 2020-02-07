Regional Four-Day Championship Jamaica fall for 187 despite Blackwood’s 81; Permaul bags 4-34 as Guyana reach 17-0

By Sean Devers

A responsible 81 from 28-year-old Jermaine Blackwood and a four wicket haul from 30-year-old left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul highlighted the opening day of the fourth round CWI’s Regional four-day tournament between Guyana Jaguars and Jamaica Scorpions at Providence yesterday.

Blackwood batted for 203 minutes, faced 185 balls and reached the boundary 10 times in his 81 and added 77 for the fourth wicket with Nkrumah Bonnar who made 29 from 77 balls with five fours.

But only Denis Smith (18) and Derval Green unbeaten on 16, of the other batsmen reached double figures as Jamaica slumped from 164-4 to 177 all out. Permaul had 4-34 and was supported Chris Barnwell (2-16) and Nial Smith (2-50).

Guyana were 17 without loss from eight overs by the close, Chanderpaul Hemraj on 13 and Tagenarine Chanderpaul on four with the five-time defending champs 171 runs away from a first innings lead.

Earlier, Jamaica elected to bat on a track with not much bounce and a less than immaculate outfield and playing before a small gathering in sunny conditions, the left-handed pair of John Campbell and Guyanese Assad Fudadin batted for 32 minutes before Fudadin was bowled for three at 8-1 in the seventh

over.

Fudadin got one from 20-year-old off-spinner Kevin Sinclair, bowling from round the wicket, that pitched on middle stump, spun a bit and kept low to hit the middle of off-stump. In the next over, without addition to the score, Campbell (5) was LBW to left arm seamer Raymon Reifer, back in the side after missing the last round due to a concussion sustained in the second round in Barbados when he was hit on his helmet while batting.

Blackwood, who played 28 Tests, was off to sedate start and along Paul Palmer carried their team to 47-2 in 120 minutes at Lunch. In the first over after Lunch Palmer was clean bowled by the genuinely quick Smith, who is getting fitter and stronger as his short career progresses. Palmer’s demise for 15 left Jamaica on 48-3.

Bonner and Blackwood consolidated the position with responsible batting before Blackwood reached his 37th First-Class fifty from 135 balls, 176 minutes with six boundaries. The pair continued to pick the gaps to post the 100 just before Tea and at the break, the team from the land of Wood and Water, were 117-3.

After the break, Bonner edged Barnwell to wicket-keeper Anthony Bramble for the first of his four catches and Jamaica were 124-4 in the 58th over as a partnership which was beginning to look ominous was broken.

Blackwood, in his 97th First-Class game, was bowled by the experienced Permaul at 164-5 to trigger a dramatic collapse as the last six wickets tumbled for 23 runs. Permaul removed Blackwood, Smith (18) and Pete Salmon (0) in the space of a runs to leave the visitors on 165-7.

Barnwell struck twice in quick succession before Permaul trapped last man Patrick Harty (2) LBW wrap up the innings. Today is the second day and play is scheduled to commence at 09:30 hrs.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, sent in by Windward Islands Volcanoes, reached 232 for two at the close on the opening day of their fourth round match in the Regional Four-Day Championship at Windsor Park.

Scores: Red Force 232 for two (Jason Mohammed 85 not out, Yannick Ottley 84 not out) vs Volcanoes.