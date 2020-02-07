Ramnarine leads Good Success to five-wicket win

A fine all-round performance by Vickram Ramnarine guided Good Success to a five-wicket victory over Sans Souci Jaguars when the Wakenaam

Cricket Committee/Bel Air Rubis/Trophy Stall T20 competition continued recently.

Ramnarine bagged five for 16 as Sans Souci Jaguars were bowled out for 119 in 18.4 overs, batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Zameer Zaman made 36 with four fours and three sixes while Devon Ramrattan scored 22; Nazeer Mohamed took 2-16 to support Ramnarine.

Good Success responded with 122-5 in 19 overs. Imran Khan struck 43 while Ramnarine made 22; Chandreka Jairam took 2-3. The semi finals will be contested on Sunday with Sans Souci facing Noitgedacht at 09:30hrs and Good Success playing Maria’s Pleasure at 13:30hrs.