Man who allegedly killed vagrants, deemed fit to stand trial

Twenty-four-year-old Devon Johnson of Cummings Street, Bourda, Georgetown, who is charged for allegedly killing two vagrants last year on Regent Street, Georgetown, was yesterday deemed fit to undergo two Preliminary Inquiries for the murders.
When the matter was called before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, the police prosecutor informed the court that the psychiatric evaluation was completed and the defendant was deemed fit to stand trial. Magistrate McLennan then adjourned the matter to February 13, for statements and disclosure.
Johnson made his first court appearance on December 4, 2019, before the Chief Magistrate when the two indictable charges were read to him.
The first charge stated that on November 11, 2019, at Regent Street, Georgetown, he murdered Andrew Benjamin, and the second charge alleges that on the same date, and at the same location, he murdered Raymond Samaroo.
According to information, on the day in question around 02:30hrs, Benjamin was asleep on the pavement when a male individual, who was armed with a knife, approached him and dealt him several stab wounds about his body before making good his escape.
Benjamin was discovered lying in a pool of blood at the junction of Regent and Light Streets, Georgetown. Later that day, about 21:30hrs, Samaroo was standing on the pavement by Household Plus when a man approached him, whipped out a knife and dealt him several stabs before making good his escape.
When Johnson who investigations revealed was the suspect, he was arrested, there were reports of him being mentally unsound. However, based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the defendant was charged for murder.

