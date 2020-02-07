Man who allegedly killed vagrants, deemed fit to stand trial

Latest update February 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Twenty-four-year-old Devon Johnson of Cummings Street, Bourda, Georgetown, who is charged for allegedly killing two vagrants last year on Regent Street, Georgetown, was yesterday deemed fit to undergo two Preliminary Inquiries for the murders.
When the matter was called before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, the police prosecutor informed the court that the psychiatric evaluation was completed and the defendant was deemed fit to stand trial. Magistrate McLennan then adjourned the matter to February 13, for statements and disclosure.
Johnson made his first court appearance on December 4, 2019, before the Chief Magistrate when the two indictable charges were read to him.
The first charge stated that on November 11, 2019, at Regent Street, Georgetown, he murdered Andrew Benjamin, and the second charge alleges that on the same date, and at the same location, he murdered Raymond Samaroo.
According to information, on the day in question around 02:30hrs, Benjamin was asleep on the pavement when a male individual, who was armed with a knife, approached him and dealt him several stab wounds about his body before making good his escape.
Benjamin was discovered lying in a pool of blood at the junction of Regent and Light Streets, Georgetown. Later that day, about 21:30hrs, Samaroo was standing on the pavement by Household Plus when a man approached him, whipped out a knife and dealt him several stabs before making good his escape.
When Johnson who investigations revealed was the suspect, he was arrested, there were reports of him being mentally unsound. However, based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, the defendant was charged for murder.
Feb 07, 2020After four weeks of training, Head Coach of the National U20 Men’s team Wayne Dover said Guyana is ready to compete at the Concacaf U20 Men’s Championship Qualifiers scheduled for Nicaragua from...
Feb 07, 2020
Feb 07, 2020
Feb 07, 2020
Feb 07, 2020
Feb 07, 2020
This columnist is openly saying that in his activism against the Jagdeo and Ramotar presidencies, he can find no corresponding... more
In July 2018, Exxon’s Kimberly Brasington told this newspaper that her company was not the least bit worried about Venezuela... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders If ever there was a time in global politics when governments did not indulge in deliberately and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]