Malpractice lawsuit against Medical Arts, surgeon ongoing

Geoffrey and Jean Sankies, the siblings of renowned pioneering engineer, Melvyn Sankies have filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against Medical Arts of Thomas Street, Georgetown, and well-known surgeon, Dr. Sheik Amir, over the death of their brother who had undergone a surgery at the institution.

The siblings, hereinafter referred to as the Claimants were appointed administrators of their brother’s estate, and are seeking damages and pecuniary compensation for injuries their brother sustained while under the care of the medical facility, which resulted in his death almost 10 years ago.

During a brief hearing yesterday before Justice Brassington Reynolds, lawyers for the Claimants, including Senior Counsel Stephen Fraser, made an application for Medical Arts to disclose certain medical records that are pertinent to the case. Senior Counsel Ralph Ramkarran, who is representing the hospital, made no objections. In fact, he said that he will make the records available to his colleague, and as customary, allow him time to peruse them. The matter comes up for another hearing on March 6.

Melvyn Sankies died on August 25, 2011 at the age of 73, hours after he was admitted to the Medical Arts Centre for a hernia operation. His brother and sister are convinced that his death was due to negligence, carelessness and/or recklessness of the staff of the medical institution. They believe that the hospital’s mismanagement, to the extent of virtually “throwing Sankies into the jaws of death solely because of negligence and improper treatment given to him while he was a patient during and after surgery” was also responsible for his demise.

A post mortem revealed that Melvyn Sankies, died of hypovolaemic shock (an emergency condition in which severe blood and fluid loss makes the heart unable to pump enough blood to the body), as a result of perforation of the femoral artery. The siblings claim this happened after Dr. Amir had performed surgery for hernia.

According to an affidavit in support of the writ, Melvyn Sankies was admitted to the hospital on the morning of August 25, 2011 and was seen by a doctor at 10:00 hours in preparation for the surgery. The surgery commenced 45 minutes later. Two hours after the surgery, Melvyn Sankies’ condition worsened and he began vomiting. He was subsequently transferred to the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Georgetown Hospital where he eventually died later that day.