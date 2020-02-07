Investors committed to contributing to sports development

A number of investors who are in Guyana to begin rolling out a number of investment projects, have given the assurance that they are committed to sports development as part of their giving back to this country.

This was the disclosure made by President of Caribbean Marketing Enterprises Inc. (CMEI), Edmond Braithwaite who said that recognising Guyana is an ideal country for foreign investment his team have already examined a number of ways in how they can give back to the country that they will be investing in.

He noted that this formula is what they have used successfully in several other countries. He revealed that in a meeting with Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan they gave the commitment to aiding in a number of areas with sports and community development.

He revealed that one of the investors on the team is a passionate tennis player and they have already spoken, noting that the investor is prepared to return later this year to aid with tennis development.

“One of the investors on the team is a major, passionate tennis fanatic and follower and he has already given the commitment that he will return to contribute to tennis in a major way as he wants to contribute significantly in this area.

Braithwaite said to me that he wants to return to see the level and quality of tennis being played here so that he can see how he can assist and contribute in a meaningful way, as he is committed to lifting them to world standards. Further, he wants to help the players here to reach international stage,” he said.

He continued, “I would like to add that tennis is not the only area that we would be giving back to as we would be investing and contributing to sports development in a meaningful way as we would not be seeking to take from this country only but rather to give back to the community as we see it as an excellent public private partnership, relationship.”

Braithwaite stressed that he would like to see this approach being taken by returning nationals and Guyanese in the Diaspora, stating that while some may not be able to bring investment back home, they can contribute to national development through their skills and talent; reminding that Guyanese at home has raw talent and if they are given an opportunity to be equipped with the right skills and techniques, they can exploit a number of sporting disciplines both regionally and internationally.

“We have talented sportsmen and women however many of them are forced to abort their dreams because of finances and that is where a number of returning nationals and Guyanese in the Diaspora can play an important role as they can provide the required funding and finances so that our youths can achieve their set dreams.

I therefore urge them to not feel that your contribution is insignificant in any way because irrespective of how small it may appear you can still play a critical role in advancing the development of someone’s career here. Sports is important to many Guyanese and I would like to see more of our Guyanese living in the Diaspora contributing,” he urged.

The Caribbean Marketing Enterprise Inc. President declared that as a Guyanese who have spent the last 40 odd years of his life out of this country he is determined, committed and dedicated to ensuring that as President of this very powerful investment group that resources would be set aside to aid in sporting development in several communities within Guyana. He identified Berbice, Linden and West Demerara as some of the initial communities that they would seek to focus upon, while executing their investments.