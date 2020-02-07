Latest update February 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Fowls detained by police; file sent to DPP

In a video that went viral on Facebook and has attracted the attention of animal rights activists, several chickens were shown tied to the fence of a police station. The location, which has since been identified as the Number 51 Police Station, has had the livestock tied to the fence since December, with several already withered away.

The remaining fowls (some died) tied to the fence in the Number 51 Police Station compound

As bizarre as it sounds, Kaieteur News understands that two parties were in dispute over who owned the chickens but ranks at the 51 Police Station felt as though the matter was too complicated for them to settle. They reportedly waited weeks then sought advice from other detectives within the division, but then they waited even longer to handle the case. It was only a few days ago that a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice on the way forward with the “simple dispute”.
While other serious matters, including murders, robberies and fatal accidents take days to receive advice, this particular case has taken weeks, two months to be exact.
A police source stationed within the division said “that is nonsense”. He explained, “It was a dispute between two persons and one party alleged that another steal them, the report was completed and sent for advice”. The policeman however was puzzled as to how long the case was taking and pointed out that whoever tied the chickens to the fence “don’t have sense”.
The source explained that, “In a matter like that a report should have been done in one day and sent for legal advice. The fowls should have been in a pen. There is no pen there, but some arrangements should have been made to keep it, and the file should have been dispatched within the shortest time. But more than two months to do an investigation like that, that’s nonsense”.
Prime Minister’s Representative for the Region, Gobin Harbhajan, was in outrage over the condition of the livestock, and had even expressed sadness that they were being treated in such a manner. An animal lover himself, Harbhajan said that “some of these fowl limping because their foot was tied so tight it’s swelling”. He questioned why in such a simple dispute a file has to be sent to the DPP to settle it.
He is calling on the authorities to intervene in the matter to save the lives of the livestock.

