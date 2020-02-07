EU to field 50-strong Elections Observer Mission

The European Union (EU) yesterday launched its first fully-fledged Observer Mission for the upcoming March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections and will see about 50 observers from select European States overseeing the process.

Chief Observer of the mission, Urmas Paet, a member of the European Parliament, at a media briefing stated that the presence of the European Union and Elections Observers demonstrates the EU’s commitment to the conduct of “inclusive, transparent and credible elections in Guyana.”

According to Paet, the focus of the observation mission will not only be on elections day but until the entire electoral process is completed, including the campaigns, the results’ tabulation and the resolution of any election-related disputes after voting has finished.

He explained that the core team consists of nine elections experts as well as fourteen long-time election observers who were deployed across the ten regions on February 4.

“Shortly before the elections day, the mission will be reinforced by 20 short term observers who will observe the voting and tabulation of results.”

The Chief Observer asserted that the mission is independent in their findings and conclusions, and maintained that the EU observers adhere to a strict code of conduct.

“We maintain strict neutrality and impartiality in the course of our work, and do not interfere in the electoral process. However, we do hope that our presence will have a positive effect on reinforcing confidence in the process.”

Shortly after Election Day on 2 March 2020, the mission will issue a preliminary statement and hold a press conference in Georgetown. A final report, including recommendations for future electoral processes, will be presented at a later stage, after the finalization of the electoral process.

Paet stated that the EU attaches great significance to these elections, standing by to deliver an impartial and objective assessment of the elections.

“As impartial elections observers, we don’t care who wins…we care about how they win.”

Further, Paet called on stakeholders to see the elections as Guyana’s commitment to democracy by conducting credible and inclusive elections.

The EOM head observer mentioned that the mission held meetings with the Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams; General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Amna Ally; and the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo.

Meetings are also scheduled with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings; Chairwoman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (retired) Claudette Singh; and representatives of The Citizenship Initiative (TCI), and the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP).