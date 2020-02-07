Bushlot teen accused of gunning down brothers freed

On the night of December 31st, 2018, two brothers – Harricharran “Davo” Samaroo and Premcharran “Tully” Samaroo of Bushlot Village – were shot and killed by armed gunmen who invaded their premises.

A week later, teenager Keeran “Romeo” Jeenarine who lived next door, was arrested. He was subsequently charged for the murder of the two men. However, yesterday in the Preliminary Inquiry, the case concluded in a twist of events, the matter against Jeenarine was discharged and he was set free.

The matter was called before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court and Jeenarine was represented by his Attorney Charlyn Artiga. The Prosecution was led by Chief Inspector Althea Solomon.

Singh ruled that there was no evidence to commit Jeenarine to stand trial at the Berbice High Court in New Amsterdam. The prosecution who failed to make their case had relied on the caution statement. It was claimed by the police that Jeenarine had confessed and affixed his signature to the confession statement; however, Artiga argued that her client could not read nor write and even presented prison records during the trial to show that Jeenarine used thumb print in the place of a signature.

It was based on that argument that the caution statement was thrown out. Magistrate Singh ruled that the signature affixed to the statement was not that of Jeenarine. The caution statement was taken by Lance Corporal Emanuel Davidson during the investigation.

The case was then closed after Prosecutor Solomon stated that there were no other witnesses to be called.

The Samaroo brothers were shot multiple times during the course of a robbery at their mother’s residence in Bushlot Village on Old Year’s night.

Back in 2018, after the incident took place, Jeenarine was arrested and charged. His relatives had stated that he was at a nearby supermarket with a friend of his. Surveillance footage provided to Kaieteur News showed that he was, however, the owner had mentioned that the time on the footage was incorrect because of a glitch in the system. Artiga had withdrawn it and the case proceeded where she made submissions on the caution statement alone.