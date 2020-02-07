BCB/RHTY&SC/GBTI Region 6 Inter Sec. Sch. 30-overs Tourney Launched

Secondary School students in Region 6 would once again be given the opportunity to showcase they cricketing skills as the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) on Friday last joined hands with the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI to launch an Under-19 30-overs tournament.

A total of 17 Secondary Schools in Region 6 would be involved in the tournament. According to a press release, the relationship between RHTY&SC and GBTI has been ongoing for several years but this tournament would be the second with the BCB.

Hilbert Foster, BCB President who is also RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO informed that GBTI’s support has played a major role in the development of youth cricket. For the first five years, the GBTI tournament was played for schools in the Lower Corentyne but was expanded to include schools in Region 6 in 2019.

J. C. Chandisingh Secondary defeated Berbice High School in the 2019 final at the Area H Ground. The participating schools this year are Line Path, Skeldon High, Tagore Memorial, Black Bush, Central Corentyne, Winifred Gaskin Memorial, Manchester High, Corentyne Comprehensive, J. C Chandisingh, Port Mourant, Lower Corentyne, Canje, New Amsterdam, Berbice Educational Institute and Tutorial Academy.

Foster disclosed that the date of birth cutoff date would be the 1st of September, 2001 while all players should be registered students of their respective schools with an attendance rate of 80 %. Captains are required to be at the venue at 09.45hrs for the spinning of the toss.

The BCB head is urging players to take advantage of this tournament and to perform well, so that the BCB Selection Committee can consider them for selection this year. Players the likes of Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Lucas Arthur, Jeremy Sandia, Gourav Ramesh, Kumar Deopersaud, Zeynul Ramsammy, Leon Cecil, Rampertab Ramnauth, Hemendra Gurdyal, Salim Khan, Vittore Latchman, Sanjay Algoo, Avishkar Persaud, Isiah Thorne and Abdul Ramsammy are expected to participate in the tournament.

RHTY&SC Cricket Manager expressed gratitude to GBTI for their continued investment in Berbice cricket and reassured that this 2nd BCB/RHTYSC/GBTI sponsored tournament would be a huge success.

Chairman of the BCB Competition Committee, Leslie Solomon spoke of the importance of cricket at the school level as the county seeks to identify new talent to uphold the rich tradition of the sport.

GBTI’s Port Mourant Branch Manager Mohamad Azim stated that the Bank strongly believes in fulfilling its corporate responsibilities and does so via several avenues including investment in sports, culture and education.