Wins for Tuschen Train Station Masjid and LBI B

The Muslim Youth Organization of Guyana/Trophy Stall Inter- Jamaat 10 overs Softball Cricket Competition 2019 resumed last Sunday at the MYO Ground, Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands.

In bright sunshine after some early morning showers, New Mosque won the toss and decided to take first strike and made 91 for 4 wickets when their overs expired. Openers Amil Ally and Rahim Alli made 25 and 19 respectively. Mohamed Omar picked up two wickets.

Tuschen Train Station Masjid in their turn at the crease made light work of their total blasting to 92 without loss in 4.2 overs. Imtiaz Hack made an even 50 and Riaz Khan 42.

LBI A and LBI B

LBI A won the toss and elected to bat, however, irresponsible shot-selection caused wickets to fall at regular intervals as they managed 93 for the loss of eight wickets. In the second over bowled by Carl Spencer, saw three wickets falling; Gary Khan 31 and Zaman Ally 14 were the main contributors. Spencer picked up three wickets for 17 and Puran Deokaran two wickets for 16 for LBI B.

In reply, LBI B lost Safraz Ally in the first over for one, but Randy Narine who was given a chance at long-off when he was on 19, brought the game home, finishing off with a six. He made 64 not out and Imran Khan 14 not out. LBI B ended on 94 for three in 8.4 overs. Akram Bacchus were the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for 14 runs.

Diamond New Scheme Masjid failed to turn up as Hague Masjid and LBI B were awarded walkovers.