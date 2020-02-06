Trophy Stall on board for Mommy’s Corner softball tourney

Trophy Stall has thrown its support behind Mommy’s Corner, a non-profitable organisation for the staging of their T20 softball competition which is set for Sunday at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.

The tournament is being held to help raise funds for three-year old Chayanne Parboo, who is suffering from Leukemia and needs to undergo medical treatment overseas. Leukemia is a group of blood cancers that usually begin in the bone marrow and result in high numbers of abnormal blood cells.

The competition has attracted an entrance fee of $10,000 and involves Regal Masters, Wellman Masters, Floodlights and Fisherman Masters.

At a simple ceremony held yesterday at their 241South Road and Bourda Street location, Trophy Stall’s representative Tiana Lovell presented the trophies for the competition to the organisers Madonna Ghanie and Zamena Khan, both of Mommy’s corner.

In an invited comment, Chief Executive Officer of the Trophy Stall, Ramesh Sunich said he is pleased to be on board for this event. “I am very thankful to the organsiers for choosing us to be part of this venture. I have spoken with the management of the teams and they have all decided to participate in the competition and make a contribution towards the venture.”

Madonna Ghanie, one of the founder members of Mommy’s Corner has expressed gratitude to Trophy Stall for their backing and called on the business community to support a worthy cause.

“This event is a fund raiser for three-year old Parboo and all proceeds will be handed over to her family on Monday. After reading the article about Chayanne being sick with cancer, Mommy’s Corner knew that they need to help in whatever way they can. And with heartwarming support from Trophy Stall, Better Hope Community Center Ground Committee, Regal, Mike’s Pharmacy, Fisherman and Floodlights cricket teams, not forgetting the mothers from Mommy’s Corner, the preparation for Sunday’s T20 cricket competition went into full effect. There will also be a take away lunch and we would like to thank to all parties involved.”

Ghanie indicated that Mommy’s Corner is made up of a group of mothers from different geographic in Guyana. “This organisation was founded in 2019 by two of mothers (Ghanie and Khan) who felt that mothers go through all kinds of challenges and need that extra support at times.”

“The Corner over the years has held various charitable activities in different communities and we believe that giving back is the first example of showing love to our follow humans,” she posited. Anyone willing to make a contribution can contact Ghanie on 618-5666 or Zamena Khan on 698-5859.

Meanwhile, Regal Masters will include Eon Abel, Unnis Yusuf, Eric Thomas, Mahendra Hardyal, Mahase Chunilall, David Harper, Mohendra Arjune and Laurie Singh. Wellman Masters will look to the likes of Wayne Jones, Mike Singh, Rawl Reid, Sheldon Perch, Troy Lewis, Nandram Samlall, Suresh Persaud and Greg De Franca. Fisherman Masters will depend on Pooran Singh, Jagdesh Persaud, Danny Thomas and Stanley Mohabir, while Ricky Deonarain, Anil Beharry, Ramesh Sunich, Surendra Nauth, Vickey Bharose, Rakesh Arjune, Richard Persaud and Dharam Persaud are expected to turn out for Floodlights.

The Trophy Stall balls will be used and the opening fixtures will commence at 09:00hrs. There will also be games for the children.

Other sponsors on board are; Sharkers Family, Starlight Sound System and Tanvir Nathan Singh. (Zaheer Mohamed)