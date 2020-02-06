Skeletal remains found under log believed to be that of missing woodcutter

Latest update February 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Almost two months after he reportedly went missing somewhere in the Kwakwani, Upper Berbice River area, a skeletal remains suspected to be that of the missing woodcutter was found under a fallen tree.
The remains believed to be Linton Ashley, 65, of Aroaima, Hururu Mission, Upper Berbice River went missing on December 12, 2019 was found last Saturday around 08:30hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that the skeletal remains were recovered a little distance away from a logging camp situated on the UNAMCO Trail in the Upper Berbice Region.
According to sources, on the day in question, Ashley who worked as a logger, ventured to a desolate area all alone to cut logs but failed to return.
After waiting for a few hours and realising that the man was not returning, his female employer, Sherry [only name given] lodged a report at the police station the very next day.
According to police sources, when the remains were recovered, the man’s employer positively identified the clothes that were next to the logger to be his belongings.
Next to the skeletal remains were a green and grey hat, a pair of black long boots, black pants and a blue shirt.
After being transferred to the city last Monday, the remains are presently at a funeral parlour where it is said to be awaiting DNA testing.
A saw was reportedly discovered next to the remains along with a fallen greenheart log.
It is suspected that the man might have been killed by the fallen tree. An employee who recently set up camp in the vicinity made the gruesome discovery.
