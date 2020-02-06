RUSAL standoff… Police remove blockage from river

– Union says move will embolden company to further disregard laws

Law enforcement officers have now intervened to remove the blockage placed in the Berbice River at Kwakwani by the sacked RUSAL workers.

This move, according to the General Secretary of the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers’ Union, Lincoln Lewis, will embolden the Russian controlled bauxite company to continue its blatant disregard of Guyana’s laws.

On January 24, last, the company sacked 140 workers citing fuel shortage as the reason.

RUSAL claimed that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) had refused to grant duty free concessions on importing their fuel. This allegation was quickly refuted by the GRA head, Godfrey Statia, who disclosed that the tax company had granted the concessions.

In retaliation, the workers blocked the river, claiming that the sacking were illegal. Days later, the company sent another 146 workers.

Rusal then moved to sack another 320 workers just a few days ago and suspended operations in the Berbice River. This brought the total number of workers to be left jobless to 614; the union and RUSAL at loggerheads on the way forward.

It was only on Tuesday that the company heads met with Social Protection Ministers Amna Ally and Keith Scott calling for the river to be unblocked. They got that wish granted but over 600 Guyanese are still left jobless.

Yesterday, the union met with the Chief Labour Officer to find common ground to ensure both parties are satisfied. But according to Lincoln Lewis, no solution has been sought.

“Whoever made the call for the river to be unblocked, what they did is embolden RUSAL to trample on the rights of workers; that’s all they have done.”

“We need to resolve the wage and salary issue first and foremost…Even though the company said it has suspended operations, we are still pursing the issue…This is not the question of us looking forward. We are also looking backward to ensure that all of the workers get the pay they deserve.”

Lewis said that the union is looking at the retroactive payment but this will be based on the outcome of negotiations with the company.

Another meeting is scheduled for Friday between the Chief Labour Officer and RUSAL heads.