Rose Hall Town man gets 43 years for attempted murder and two other charges.

A man who was said to be a member of a terror gang from Rose Hall town, Corentyne, has been sentenced to a total of 43 years in jail. This gang was creating havoc in the Corentyne, Berbice area back in 2016

Cort Batson, 24, of New Market Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice was on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court on three different counts.

He was charged with attempted murder, discharging loaded firearm with intent and robbery under arms. He was found guilty. He was on trial for the attempted murder of Wilfred Manns which occurred at Rose Hall Town. On this charged, he was jailed for 15 years.

He is also charged with discharging a loaded firearm with intent and unlawful wounding Samuel Fernandes, of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne. He was sentenced to 15 years on that charge.

Batson was also charged with armed robbery committed on Vinesha Sheerkissoon called ‘Vannie’ which was committed Sixth Street, Rose Hall Town on April 30, 2016. The woman was reportedly robbed of cash and other articles valued $1,269.000. He was sentenced to 13 years on that charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Cort was positively identified since he was known by the victims.

Cort when he committed the offence had similar matters pending in court. He also has a number of other matters in the High Court.

The state case was presented by Prosecutor Seeta Bishundial while Attorney-at-law Surihya Sabsook appeared for the accused.