Latest update February 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rose Hall Town man gets 43 years for attempted murder and two other charges.

Feb 06, 2020 News 0

A man who was said to be a member of a terror gang from Rose Hall town, Corentyne, has been sentenced to a total of 43 years in jail. This gang was creating havoc in the Corentyne, Berbice area back in 2016
Cort Batson, 24, of New Market Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice was on trial before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall and a mixed jury in the Berbice High Court on three different counts.
He was charged with attempted murder, discharging loaded firearm with intent and robbery under arms. He was found guilty. He was on trial for the attempted murder of Wilfred Manns which occurred at Rose Hall Town. On this charged, he was jailed for 15 years.
He is also charged with discharging a loaded firearm with intent and unlawful wounding Samuel Fernandes, of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne. He was sentenced to 15 years on that charge.
Batson was also charged with armed robbery committed on Vinesha Sheerkissoon called ‘Vannie’ which was committed Sixth Street, Rose Hall Town on April 30, 2016. The woman was reportedly robbed of cash and other articles valued $1,269.000. He was sentenced to 13 years on that charge. The sentences will run concurrently.
Cort was positively identified since he was known by the victims.
Cort when he committed the offence had similar matters pending in court. He also has a number of other matters in the High Court.
The state case was presented by Prosecutor Seeta Bishundial while Attorney-at-law Surihya Sabsook appeared for the accused.

More in this category

Sports

Trophy Stall on board for Mommy’s Corner softball tourney

Trophy Stall on board for Mommy’s Corner softball tourney

Feb 06, 2020

Trophy Stall has thrown its support behind Mommy’s Corner, a non-profitable organisation for the staging of their T20 softball competition which is set for Sunday at Better Hope, East Coast...
Read More
6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Timothy Mc Andrew relishing the Sunday’s challenge

6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Timothy Mc...

Feb 06, 2020

Football gears donated to four schools …to encourage greater participation in the sport

Football gears donated to four schools …to...

Feb 06, 2020

Boxers showing great improvement – says Coach Poole

Boxers showing great improvement – says...

Feb 06, 2020

Wins for Tuschen Train Station Masjid and LBI B

Wins for Tuschen Train Station Masjid and LBI B

Feb 06, 2020

Jaguars and Pride hunt for points intensifies

Jaguars and Pride hunt for points intensifies

Feb 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Inferiority Complex

    Many Guyanese suffer from an inferiority complex, particularly when it comes to foreigners. When a local person says something,... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019