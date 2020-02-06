Private hire taxi driver found guilty of causing death

A man who operated a private car as a taxi and fled the scene after the vehicle became involved in an accident has been jailed for nine months.

Leibert Thomas, 37, of 79 Fyrish, Corentyne, Berbice was on trial before Magistrate Renita Singh in the Whim Magistrate’s Court on a charge of causing death by Dangerous Driving.

He was accused of causing the death of Adrian Alexander Downer on April 29, 2018 on the Cromarty Public Road.

The prosecution’s case was that around 12:30 pm on the day in questioned, Thomas was driving motorcar PRR 8753 west along the southern driveway with four other occupants inside reportedly at a fast rate of speed.

The road was wet and Thomas reportedly lost control of the vehicle which struck a utility post on the northern parapet and ended in a trench.

The driver fled the scene. The other occupants were taken to hospital where they were treated. Downer who was left lying on the parapet was subsequently picked up and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The court found that speeding contributed to the accident. The driver was incapable of having safe and proper control of the car.