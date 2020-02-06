Over 30 NGOs call for fair oil deal – commit to play role in industry development

The National Coordinating Coalition Inc. (NCC) with the support of its 30-plus Non Profit Organisations has sought to clarify the grassroots civil society’s perspectives on their involvement, and the benefits from Guyana’s newly found oil wealth.

In a recent press release the Coalition stated, “The National Coordinating Coalition Inc. takes note of the fact that (Global Witness) have indicated in their report, the need for processes that involve meaningful and transparent engagement with civil society.”

It added, “NCC and their constituents are taking this opportunity to express intent … as we and Guyana move forward in our ‘Oil for Development” agenda for the people of Guyana.”

The Civil Organisation further stated, “The Coalition and its members have a long history of bridging the society’s ethnic and political divides and of working successfully and collaboratively with governments, past and present, on urgent socio-economic issues regardless of ethnicities, religion and political affiliation of the peoples we serve.

“We are cognizant of our limitations due to inadequate resources, and those we serve are equally limited, or have little or no capabilities to voice their concerns…The stakes are high for those most in need and who stand to lose most.”

“The NCC has every intention to continue its partnerships with Governments, present and future, private sector, media channels and donors to address urgent development agendas and take collective action in Guyana.

“We intend to continue being key partners to ensure that amidst the distraction and noise of those with plenty, we will push for clarity and truth. We are empowered through involvement and productive planning and dialogue; to move forward for the betterment of every Guyanese.”

NCC urges all stakeholders local and international to work together and get involved in the development of Guyana’s oil & gas sector.