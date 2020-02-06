Man kills drinking buddy, then returns and continues drinking with dead man’s wife

Things took an unexpected turn when the results of the Post Mortem for Cleon Outar, 29, of Angoy’s Avenue were revealed.

Outar was found floating in the Republic Canal, near the Region Six Democratic Council, New Amsterdam on January 25, last.

Initial reports by this publication had stated that Outar ventured out with his wife and a few friends that night. His wife had told police that they went bar hopping and at the last bar, Outar left with his friends, leaving her behind.

She had claimed that she had not seen him until his body was found floating in the canal two days later.

However, a post mortem examination conducted on the body by Pathologist Nehaul Singh, revealed that he died from asphyxiation (drowning) compounded with multiple blunt trauma to the body and a fractured skull. His body was identified by his mother Shantia Outar.

Kaieteur News has since been informed that one of Outar’s friends who was with him that night is in police custody. He has been identified as Jerry Heralall and has confessed to killing Outar over a misunderstanding at the bar.

Heralall told police that on the night in question, he was in the company of the deceased, the man’s wife and another friend, when an argument erupted because he wanted to drink with his (Outar) wife but he refused.

Heralall at that point dealt a cuff to Outar’s face causing him to bleed profusely but Outar walked away and washed off the blood from his face.

Heralall then said he followed the victim and grabbed a large plank that was nearby and bludgeoned him to the head. He proceeded to deal the victim several blows to his body with the said wood, causing him to collapse to the ground.

The suspect said at that point, he bagan to kick Outar about the body until he was motionless. He then dragged the victim’s body some 200 meters away, dumped his body in the canal and returned to the bar where he continued drinking with Outar’s wife and the other friend.

The 29-year-old was found dead by passersby in the Canal and an alarm was immediately raised. Details of the events leading up to Outar’s death given to police by the dead man’s wife, Shamdai Savichar, were not meshing.

Police reportedly found several loopholes in her statement. She has since reportedly gone into hiding.