GPHC observes World Cancer Day

The Oncology Department attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), observed World Cancer Dayon Tuesday. The facility cares for over 100 cancer patients on a daily basis.

This day is internationally observed on February 4, each year. This year it was locally observed under the theme “I can and I will.”

In observance of the event, hundreds of cancer survivors stepped out in bright colours with the aim of rendering support to each other on the long journey ahead of them.

Speaking at the event were Deputy CEO of GPHC, Ms. Elizabeth Gonsalves, Dr. Melissa Dazzell, Dr. Madhu Ray and Medical Coordinator, Francine Leitch.

In her presentation to the cancer survivors, Ms. Dazzell stated that staff at Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) takes time out on February 4, each year and observes World Cancer Day so as to alert the Guyanese population about the effects cancer has on the persons diagnosed, and their family members.

“Cancer is everybody’s business since it’s responsible for the top three causes of death worldwide, cancer can affect everyone. It has no respect for age, race or status. The first step we must look at when fighting cancer is the preventative aspects.”

Dr. Dazzell further stated that in order to prevent or lessen one’s chances of being diagnosed with cancer, persons must eat a healthy and balanced diet, exercise, reduce alcohol consumption, quit smoking and last but not least, stop excessive stressing.

According to Dr. Dazzell, at the GPHC persons are now able to carry out various tests since the Oncology Department is now equipped with a mammography facility and other new and upgraded equipment which allow woman over 40 to get screened.

Kaieteur News understands that breast cancer is recognised as the number one cancer in Guyana followed by cervical and prostate cancer, respectively.

At the GPHC, equipment is available to diagnose all types of cancer. However, most of the medication to treat these cancers can be found overseas.

At the Oncology Department, the main focus of the staff is to detect cancer at an early stage because early detection determines one’s longevity when diagnosed with any type of cancer.

According to Dr. Ray, the two main types of treatment for cancer are Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy.

In describing the importance of the different types of treatment available for cancer, Dr. Ray stated that Chemotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that uses one or more anti-cancer drugs as part of a standardised chemotherapy regimen.

Chemotherapy may be given with a curative intent, or it may aim to prolong life or to reduce symptoms. While, Radiation therapy or radiotherapy, often abbreviated RT, RTx, or XRT, is a therapy using ionizing radiation, generally as part of cancer treatment to control or kill malignant cells.

It is normally delivered by a linear accelerator.

Dr. Ray also stated that at the Oncology Department at some point in their lives all cancer patients will experience radiotherapy. Although it is a painless process, radiotherapy is treated with the energy of six million volts.

In her speech, Deputy CEO, Dr Gonsalves, encouraged the cancer patients to remain positive since it is the positive cells in the body that makes you feel better.

At the Oncology Department, patients can access free counseling sessions that help them to cope with the disease. Meditation classes are also available.