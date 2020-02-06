Garbage Collectors robbed by gun toting bandits

It is no secret that thieves also roam in the broad light of day but it is a serious cause for concern when even the garbage collectors are not safe.

That was the case yesterday morning when three workers from Puran Brothers were assaulted and relieved of their valuables by two gun toting bandits while tending to their daily tasks.

The incident was said to have occurred around 05:30am in Warlock, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown. According to reports, the crew consisted of five workers plus the driver. While two of the workers were emptying two nearby bins, it was then that the bandits struck.

Puran Brothers Chief Executive Officer, Kalesh Puran, explained to Kaieteur News that he got a call from his employees stating that they were robbed and injured and refused to work in the area.

“What them guys told me is that the guys stick up the driver then go around the back and tackle the other two workers who were unloading the trash.”

According to him, the men said that the bandits were not masked and carried what appeared to be a pistol. The traumatised men were also assaulted by the bandits during the robbery.

“Two of the guys got injured; one got a cut to his head and other was beaten with the gun over his eyes. We had to rush them to the hospital.”

The men carted off cell phones, an undisclosed amount of cash, and the driver’s wedding band. According to Puran, not even the men’s lunches were spared.

The CEO expressed his displeasure and concern for his workers stating that this is not the first time his workers have been robbed but this is the first time, the incidents have resulted in severe injuries.

“The guys always run into problems when it comes to certain areas in this town. Imagine you are trying to work, and keep the city clean and people are robbing you. Those men don’t carry heavy cash on them. Just a bit of petty cash and their phones and that’s it.”

Puran stressed that his workers are refusing to venture into certain areas to perform their duties. He is calling on the City Council to allocate a Police Constable to accompany the men whenever they are out in the fields to prevent another incident such as this, or worse.