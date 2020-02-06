Drunk driver released on $1M bail for killing Friendship mother of four

Latest update February 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
Almost four months later, a 64-year-old resident of Eccles, East Bank Demerara was on Tuesday hauled before the court to answer to a causing death by dangerous driving charge.
The accused, Desmond Chester, appeared at the Providence Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.
The court heard that on Saturday October 5, 2019 on the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove his motorcar PMM 637 in a manner dangerous to the public resulting in the death of 26-year-old Bonita Sugrim.
Chester was also charged with failing to stop after causing an accident and failing to render assistance.
Sugrim was struck down in the vicinity of the Friendship Gas Station on October 5, while awaiting transportation.
Kaieteur News understands that the mother of four was standing in front of the gas station when motorcar PMM 637 which was speeding south along the said public road, attempted to overtake a vehicle and as a result, struck Sugrim.
As a result of the impact, the woman was flung several feet away and then landed on the parapet. Because the driver was speeding, after hitting the woman, the car only came to a halt after it collided with two other vehicles.
The car then toppled several times. The driver was also injured and left unconscious.
Upon arriving at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, Sugrim was pronounced dead on arrival. However, the driver of the vehicle was transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital to seek medical attention.
A breathalyzer test showed that the driver was above the legal limit.
Chester was placed on $1M bail for causing death by dangerous driving and $40,000 bail for failing to stop after the accident and failing to render assistance.
He is expected to make his next court appearance on February 17, 2020.
