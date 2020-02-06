Couple in custody after reportedly beating neighbour to death

A 48-year-old East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident succumbed to his injuries yesterday around 08:00hrs at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, after he was reportedly beaten by his neighbours.

The victim has been identified as Gopaul Seeram, of 142 Cane Grove, ECD. The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday about 15:30hrs.

The suspects, who are in police custody assisting with investigations, have been identified as 29-year-old Dhanraj Ramkishan, and his wife, 43-year-old Deomattie Salikram.

Kaieteur News understands that on the day in question, the woman left her home to go by a relative. However, while at the relative, she called the victim’s wife, Shakeela Seeram, via cellular phone to inquire if [Deomattie’s] husband was at home. However, Ms. Seeram ended the called without responding.

After returning home later the same day, Deomattie confronted Seeram and a heated argument ensued between the two.

According to sources, as the two women were arguing between themselves, an argument also ensued between their husbands. This resulted in the Ramkishan cuffing the victim.

After being struck, the victim fell to the ground and it was then that the suspect and his wife armed themselves with two pieces of wood and repeatedly hit the man about his body.

The victim was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he later died while receiving medical attention.

A post mortem that was done yesterday showed that the man died as a result of shock and haemorrhage. (Anastacya Peters)