Latest update February 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Couple in custody after reportedly beating neighbour to death

Feb 06, 2020 News 0

A 48-year-old East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident succumbed to his injuries yesterday around 08:00hrs at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, after he was reportedly beaten by his neighbours.

Photo of late Gopaul Seeram

The victim has been identified as Gopaul Seeram, of 142 Cane Grove, ECD. The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday about 15:30hrs.
The suspects, who are in police custody assisting with investigations, have been identified as 29-year-old Dhanraj Ramkishan, and his wife, 43-year-old Deomattie Salikram.
Kaieteur News understands that on the day in question, the woman left her home to go by a relative. However, while at the relative, she called the victim’s wife, Shakeela Seeram, via cellular phone to inquire if [Deomattie’s] husband was at home. However, Ms. Seeram ended the called without responding.
After returning home later the same day, Deomattie confronted Seeram and a heated argument ensued between the two.
According to sources, as the two women were arguing between themselves, an argument also ensued between their husbands. This resulted in the Ramkishan cuffing the victim.
After being struck, the victim fell to the ground and it was then that the suspect and his wife armed themselves with two pieces of wood and repeatedly hit the man about his body.
The victim was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he later died while receiving medical attention.
A post mortem that was done yesterday showed that the man died as a result of shock and haemorrhage. (Anastacya Peters)

More in this category

Sports

Trophy Stall on board for Mommy’s Corner softball tourney

Trophy Stall on board for Mommy’s Corner softball tourney

Feb 06, 2020

Trophy Stall has thrown its support behind Mommy’s Corner, a non-profitable organisation for the staging of their T20 softball competition which is set for Sunday at Better Hope, East Coast...
Read More
6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Timothy Mc Andrew relishing the Sunday’s challenge

6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Timothy Mc...

Feb 06, 2020

Football gears donated to four schools …to encourage greater participation in the sport

Football gears donated to four schools …to...

Feb 06, 2020

Boxers showing great improvement – says Coach Poole

Boxers showing great improvement – says...

Feb 06, 2020

Wins for Tuschen Train Station Masjid and LBI B

Wins for Tuschen Train Station Masjid and LBI B

Feb 06, 2020

Jaguars and Pride hunt for points intensifies

Jaguars and Pride hunt for points intensifies

Feb 06, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Inferiority Complex

    Many Guyanese suffer from an inferiority complex, particularly when it comes to foreigners. When a local person says something,... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019