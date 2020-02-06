Boxers showing great improvement – says Coach Poole

But work needs to done on tactics & technical areas

The quartet of GDF’s Colin Lewis (Captain) and Desmond Amsterdam, Policeman Dennis Thomas and Forgotten Youths Foundation’s (FYF) Keevin Allicock have been in Cuba since last year December for a three-month training stint ahead of the Olympic qualifiers in Argentina from March 26 to April 3.

The Boxers were accompanied by Technical Director of the Guyana Boxing Association Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Terrence Poole MS, who served as Manager and Head Coach on the trip.

Poole, who returned to Guyana last Friday, was assisted in the Caribbean’s largest Island by Cuban Boxing Coach Francisco Hernandez Roldan.

Yesterday Poole provided an update on the Pugilists’ progress saying he was satisfied with the work done so far.

“The training facilitates in Cuba are very good with the Boxers training two times per day,” informed Poole who is Guyana’s first three-star Coach.

Coach Poole said the diet of the Boxers was of a very good standard and added the Cuban Coach Francisco Hernandez Roldan was very helpful in all areas.

“The Boxers are adapting nicely to the Spanish Culture, while their sparring partners are of very high standard with most of them being Cuban Senior Boxers,” added Poole.

Poole, who is not sure when he will return to Cuba, thanked the Government, the GOA and GBA for making the training stint possible for so many persons in about two decades.

When John Douglas competed in the men’s light heavyweight event in the 1996 Summer Olympics, it was the last time a Guyanese Boxer Qualified for the Olympics, while Guyana’s Mike Parris, who won a Bronze Medal in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, remains the only Boxer from the English Speaking Caribbean to win an Olympic Medal.

The 2020 Olympics is slated for Tokyo, Japan from July 24 to August 9. (Sean Devers)