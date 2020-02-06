Bandits ah use gun to rob de dead in de cemetery

Long time or as some people does seh, a long time ago, when a man thief, he use to mek sure dat he thief some things of value. Nobody would ketch a thief going into some old house to rob people.

When people walking down de road, a thief use to pick he victims. People who had gold rings and chain was targets. People use to know de fake jewellery.

Now dem young boys thiefing just fuh de sake of thiefing. One ride a motorbike de odda day and snatch a woman shoulder bag. He deh in hospital because a car slam into him just after he snatch de bag. He foot break in three places and he in de hospital.

Anodda one see a window open. He decide dat he must go in de house like if he put something inside. De lady who live in de house see de hand so she get up and slam down de window pon de hand.

Dem boys seh dem ain’t sure if was pain or fright but de man faint and fall down right under de window. He lie down right there till de police come. When de police reach, he ketch heself but he was crying and begging dem to tek him to hospital.

Now things reach de stage wheh people robbing garbage truck. In dis oil producing country dat people all over de world talking about, people robbing garbage truck. Years ago, East Ruimveldt had a part called Warlock. It was bad.

Over time it get good but de new generation giving de place a bad name again. De garbage truck go in de area to pick up garbage. Some young men tackle de people. Dem thief de phones, de people food and one of de men wedding ring. Now if one of dem garbage collector wife want fuh kill him some thief just get poison.

Dem even go so far as to beat up de people who was fetching de garbage bins. Dem boys want to know what next. Petty thieves already robbing old people of dem pension. Dem going into house dat barely got a bed and a kero stove.

Talk half and watch how thieves ain’t got no pride today.